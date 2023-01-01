Armenian drams to Falkland Islands pounds today

Convert AMD to FKP at the real exchange rate

1000 amd
2.00 fkp

1.00000 AMD = 0.00200 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.08590.31271.486121.670.9649518.7404
1 GBP1.1431211.2403103.2391.698841.909031.1030521.4228
1 USD0.921650.806257183.23751.36971.539170.8893517.2723
1 INR0.01107260.009686220.012013810.01645530.01849130.01068450.207506

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Falkland Islands pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Falkland Islands Pound
1 AMD0.00200 FKP
5 AMD0.01001 FKP
10 AMD0.02002 FKP
20 AMD0.04004 FKP
50 AMD0.10011 FKP
100 AMD0.20022 FKP
250 AMD0.50055 FKP
500 AMD1.00109 FKP
1000 AMD2.00218 FKP
2000 AMD4.00436 FKP
5000 AMD10.01090 FKP
10000 AMD20.02180 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Armenian Dram
1 FKP499.45600 AMD
5 FKP2497.28000 AMD
10 FKP4994.56000 AMD
20 FKP9989.12000 AMD
50 FKP24972.80000 AMD
100 FKP49945.60000 AMD
250 FKP124864.00000 AMD
500 FKP249728.00000 AMD
1000 FKP499456.00000 AMD
2000 FKP998912.00000 AMD
5000 FKP2497280.00000 AMD
10000 FKP4994560.00000 AMD