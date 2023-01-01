Armenian drams to Belize dollars today

Convert AMD to BZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
5.00 bzd

1.00000 AMD = 0.00500 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.085190.32541.486321.670280.96518.741
1 GBP1.1431211.2404103.2531.699041.909341.1031121.4232
1 USD0.921550.806192183.24151.369751.539290.889317.2712
1 INR0.01107110.009684970.012013210.01645510.01849190.01068340.207483

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Belize dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to BZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Belize Dollar
1 AMD0.00500 BZD
5 AMD0.02501 BZD
10 AMD0.05003 BZD
20 AMD0.10006 BZD
50 AMD0.25014 BZD
100 AMD0.50028 BZD
250 AMD1.25070 BZD
500 AMD2.50139 BZD
1000 AMD5.00278 BZD
2000 AMD10.00556 BZD
5000 AMD25.01390 BZD
10000 AMD50.02780 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 BZD199.88900 AMD
5 BZD999.44500 AMD
10 BZD1998.89000 AMD
20 BZD3997.78000 AMD
50 BZD9994.45000 AMD
100 BZD19988.90000 AMD
250 BZD49972.25000 AMD
500 BZD99944.50000 AMD
1000 BZD199889.00000 AMD
2000 BZD399778.00000 AMD
5000 BZD999445.00000 AMD
10000 BZD1998890.00000 AMD