Armenian drams to Bahamian dollars today

Convert AMD to BSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
2.48 bsd

1.00000 AMD = 0.00248 BSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.085190.32541.486321.670280.96518.741
1 GBP1.1431211.2404103.2531.699041.909341.1031121.4232
1 USD0.921550.806192183.24151.369751.539290.889317.2712
1 INR0.01107110.009684970.012013210.01645510.01849190.01068340.207483

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Bahamian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to BSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Bahamian Dollar
1 AMD0.00248 BSD
5 AMD0.01241 BSD
10 AMD0.02482 BSD
20 AMD0.04964 BSD
50 AMD0.12409 BSD
100 AMD0.24819 BSD
250 AMD0.62047 BSD
500 AMD1.24095 BSD
1000 AMD2.48190 BSD
2000 AMD4.96380 BSD
5000 AMD12.40950 BSD
10000 AMD24.81900 BSD
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 BSD402.91700 AMD
5 BSD2014.58500 AMD
10 BSD4029.17000 AMD
20 BSD8058.34000 AMD
50 BSD20145.85000 AMD
100 BSD40291.70000 AMD
250 BSD100729.25000 AMD
500 BSD201458.50000 AMD
1000 BSD402917.00000 AMD
2000 BSD805834.00000 AMD
5000 BSD2014585.00000 AMD
10000 BSD4029170.00000 AMD