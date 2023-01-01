United Arab Emirates dirhams to Turkish liras today

Convert AED to TRY at the real exchange rate

1000 aed
7812 try

1.00000 AED = 7.81200 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:39
Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.23287.250.921450.80645255.68591.3699517.2824
1 INR0.012014913.451280.01107110.009689430.669060.01645980.207646
1 PKR0.003481290.28974810.003207820.002807490.1938590.004769190.060165
1 EUR1.0852590.3254311.73810.875260.43311.4867418.7557

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Turkish Lira
1 AED7.81200 TRY
5 AED39.06000 TRY
10 AED78.12000 TRY
20 AED156.24000 TRY
50 AED390.60000 TRY
100 AED781.20000 TRY
250 AED1953.00000 TRY
500 AED3906.00000 TRY
1000 AED7812.00000 TRY
2000 AED15624.00000 TRY
5000 AED39060.00000 TRY
10000 AED78120.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 TRY0.12801 AED
5 TRY0.64004 AED
10 TRY1.28008 AED
20 TRY2.56016 AED
50 TRY6.40040 AED
100 TRY12.80080 AED
250 TRY32.00200 AED
500 TRY64.00400 AED
1000 TRY128.00800 AED
2000 TRY256.01600 AED
5000 TRY640.04000 AED
10000 TRY1280.08000 AED