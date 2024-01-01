1 Zambian kwacha to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert ZMW to UAH at the real exchange rate

1 zmw
1.56 uah

1.000 ZMW = 1.565 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:51
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.8321.4681.6570.96918.113
1 GBP1.17111.243103.9781.7181.941.13521.201
1 USD0.9420.805183.6581.3821.5610.91317.058
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.204

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 ZMW1.56474 UAH
5 ZMW7.82370 UAH
10 ZMW15.64740 UAH
20 ZMW31.29480 UAH
50 ZMW78.23700 UAH
100 ZMW156.47400 UAH
250 ZMW391.18500 UAH
500 ZMW782.37000 UAH
1000 ZMW1,564.74000 UAH
2000 ZMW3,129.48000 UAH
5000 ZMW7,823.70000 UAH
10000 ZMW15,647.40000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / ZMW
1 UAH0.63908 ZMW
5 UAH3.19541 ZMW
10 UAH6.39083 ZMW
20 UAH12.78166 ZMW
50 UAH31.95415 ZMW
100 UAH63.90830 ZMW
250 UAH159.77075 ZMW
500 UAH319.54150 ZMW
1000 UAH639.08300 ZMW
2000 UAH1,278.16600 ZMW
5000 UAH3,195.41500 ZMW
10000 UAH6,390.83000 ZMW