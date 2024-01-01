Zambian kwacha to Turkish liras today

Convert ZMW to TRY at the real exchange rate

ZK1.000 ZMW = TL1.246 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:25
ZMW to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TRY
1 ZMW to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.29021.3168
Low1.24611.2461
Average1.27051.2855
Change-3.18%-3.81%
1 ZMW to TRY stats

The performance of ZMW to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2902 and a 30 day low of 1.2461. This means the 30 day average was 1.2705. The change for ZMW to TRY was -3.18.

The performance of ZMW to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3168 and a 90 day low of 1.2461. This means the 90 day average was 1.2855. The change for ZMW to TRY was -3.81.

Conversion rates ZMW / Turkish Lira
1 ZMW1.24608 TRY
5 ZMW6.23040 TRY
10 ZMW12.46080 TRY
20 ZMW24.92160 TRY
50 ZMW62.30400 TRY
100 ZMW124.60800 TRY
250 ZMW311.52000 TRY
500 ZMW623.04000 TRY
1000 ZMW1,246.08000 TRY
2000 ZMW2,492.16000 TRY
5000 ZMW6,230.40000 TRY
10000 ZMW12,460.80000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / ZMW
1 TRY0.80252 ZMW
5 TRY4.01259 ZMW
10 TRY8.02517 ZMW
20 TRY16.05034 ZMW
50 TRY40.12585 ZMW
100 TRY80.25170 ZMW
250 TRY200.62925 ZMW
500 TRY401.25850 ZMW
1000 TRY802.51700 ZMW
2000 TRY1,605.03400 ZMW
5000 TRY4,012.58500 ZMW
10000 TRY8,025.17000 ZMW