1 thousand South African rand to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert ZAR to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 zar
23,551.60 kzt

1.000 ZAR = 23.55 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:57
Conversion rates South African Rand / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 ZAR23.55160 KZT
5 ZAR117.75800 KZT
10 ZAR235.51600 KZT
20 ZAR471.03200 KZT
50 ZAR1,177.58000 KZT
100 ZAR2,355.16000 KZT
250 ZAR5,887.90000 KZT
500 ZAR11,775.80000 KZT
1000 ZAR23,551.60000 KZT
2000 ZAR47,103.20000 KZT
5000 ZAR117,758.00000 KZT
10000 ZAR235,516.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / South African Rand
1 KZT0.04246 ZAR
5 KZT0.21230 ZAR
10 KZT0.42460 ZAR
20 KZT0.84920 ZAR
50 KZT2.12300 ZAR
100 KZT4.24600 ZAR
250 KZT10.61500 ZAR
500 KZT21.23000 ZAR
1000 KZT42.46000 ZAR
2000 KZT84.92000 ZAR
5000 KZT212.30000 ZAR
10000 KZT424.60000 ZAR