Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert South African rand to Canadian dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / South African Rand
|1 CAD
|13.77580 ZAR
|5 CAD
|68.87900 ZAR
|10 CAD
|137.75800 ZAR
|20 CAD
|275.51600 ZAR
|50 CAD
|688.79000 ZAR
|100 CAD
|1,377.58000 ZAR
|250 CAD
|3,443.95000 ZAR
|500 CAD
|6,887.90000 ZAR
|1000 CAD
|13,775.80000 ZAR
|2000 CAD
|27,551.60000 ZAR
|5000 CAD
|68,879.00000 ZAR
|10000 CAD
|137,758.00000 ZAR