1 thousand CFP francs to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert XPF to MVR at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
136.25 mvr

1.000 XPF = 0.1362 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:12
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 XPF0.13625 MVR
5 XPF0.68123 MVR
10 XPF1.36246 MVR
20 XPF2.72492 MVR
50 XPF6.81230 MVR
100 XPF13.62460 MVR
250 XPF34.06150 MVR
500 XPF68.12300 MVR
1000 XPF136.24600 MVR
2000 XPF272.49200 MVR
5000 XPF681.23000 MVR
10000 XPF1,362.46000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / CFP Franc
1 MVR7.33967 XPF
5 MVR36.69835 XPF
10 MVR73.39670 XPF
20 MVR146.79340 XPF
50 MVR366.98350 XPF
100 MVR733.96700 XPF
250 MVR1,834.91750 XPF
500 MVR3,669.83500 XPF
1000 MVR7,339.67000 XPF
2000 MVR14,679.34000 XPF
5000 MVR36,698.35000 XPF
10000 MVR73,396.70000 XPF