500 Maldivian rufiyaas to CFP francs

Convert MVR to XPF at the real exchange rate

500 mvr
3691 xpf

1.00000 MVR = 7.38260 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:6 UTC
MVR to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 XPF
Mid market rate

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / CFP Franc
1 MVR7.38260 XPF
5 MVR36.91300 XPF
10 MVR73.82600 XPF
20 MVR147.65200 XPF
50 MVR369.13000 XPF
100 MVR738.26000 XPF
250 MVR1845.65000 XPF
500 MVR3691.30000 XPF
1000 MVR7382.60000 XPF
2000 MVR14765.20000 XPF
5000 MVR36913.00000 XPF
10000 MVR73826.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 XPF0.13545 MVR
5 XPF0.67727 MVR
10 XPF1.35454 MVR
20 XPF2.70908 MVR
50 XPF6.77270 MVR
100 XPF13.54540 MVR
250 XPF33.86350 MVR
500 XPF67.72700 MVR
1000 XPF135.45400 MVR
2000 XPF270.90800 MVR
5000 XPF677.27000 MVR
10000 XPF1354.54000 MVR