5,000 US dollars to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

Convert USD to TTD at the real exchange rate

5,000 usd
33,776.50 ttd

$1.000 USD = TT$6.755 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:01
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

USD to TTD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 USD to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.78276.7919
Low6.73796.6977
Average6.76476.7683
Change0.05%0.86%
View full history

1 USD to TTD stats

The performance of USD to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.7827 and a 30 day low of 6.7379. This means the 30 day average was 6.7647. The change for USD to TTD was 0.05.

The performance of USD to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.7919 and a 90 day low of 6.6977. This means the 90 day average was 6.7683. The change for USD to TTD was 0.86.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 USD6.75530 TTD
5 USD33.77650 TTD
10 USD67.55300 TTD
20 USD135.10600 TTD
50 USD337.76500 TTD
100 USD675.53000 TTD
250 USD1,688.82500 TTD
500 USD3,377.65000 TTD
1000 USD6,755.30000 TTD
2000 USD13,510.60000 TTD
5000 USD33,776.50000 TTD
10000 USD67,553.00000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / US Dollar
1 TTD0.14803 USD
5 TTD0.74016 USD
10 TTD1.48032 USD
20 TTD2.96064 USD
50 TTD7.40160 USD
100 TTD14.80320 USD
250 TTD37.00800 USD
500 TTD74.01600 USD
1000 TTD148.03200 USD
2000 TTD296.06400 USD
5000 TTD740.16000 USD
10000 TTD1,480.32000 USD