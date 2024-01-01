20 US dollars to Jersey pounds

Convert USD to JEP at the real exchange rate

20 usd
15.62 jep

$1.000 USD = £0.7809 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
USD to JEP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to JEPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.78580.8004
Low0.76870.7687
Average0.77630.7845
Change-0.39%-2.08%
1 USD to JEP stats

The performance of USD to JEP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7858 and a 30 day low of 0.7687. This means the 30 day average was 0.7763. The change for USD to JEP was -0.39.

The performance of USD to JEP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8004 and a 90 day low of 0.7687. This means the 90 day average was 0.7845. The change for USD to JEP was -2.08.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Jersey pound
1 USD0.78095 JEP
5 USD3.90473 JEP
10 USD7.80945 JEP
20 USD15.61890 JEP
50 USD39.04725 JEP
100 USD78.09450 JEP
250 USD195.23625 JEP
500 USD390.47250 JEP
1000 USD780.94500 JEP
2000 USD1,561.89000 JEP
5000 USD3,904.72500 JEP
10000 USD7,809.45000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / US Dollar
1 JEP1.28050 USD
5 JEP6.40250 USD
10 JEP12.80500 USD
20 JEP25.61000 USD
50 JEP64.02500 USD
100 JEP128.05000 USD
250 JEP320.12500 USD
500 JEP640.25000 USD
1000 JEP1,280.50000 USD
2000 JEP2,561.00000 USD
5000 JEP6,402.50000 USD
10000 JEP12,805.00000 USD