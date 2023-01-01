1 thousand Ukrainian hryvnias to Kuwaiti dinars
Convert UAH to KWD at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Kuwaiti dinars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
|1 KWD
|118.21900 UAH
|5 KWD
|591.09500 UAH
|10 KWD
|1182.19000 UAH
|20 KWD
|2364.38000 UAH
|50 KWD
|5910.95000 UAH
|100 KWD
|11821.90000 UAH
|250 KWD
|29554.75000 UAH
|500 KWD
|59109.50000 UAH
|1000 KWD
|118219.00000 UAH
|2000 KWD
|236438.00000 UAH
|5000 KWD
|591095.00000 UAH
|10000 KWD
|1182190.00000 UAH