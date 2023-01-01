10 Tanzanian shillings to Uruguayan pesos

1.00000 TZS = 0.01563 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:34 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 UYU
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Uruguayan Peso
1 TZS0.01563 UYU
5 TZS0.07815 UYU
10 TZS0.15631 UYU
20 TZS0.31261 UYU
50 TZS0.78154 UYU
100 TZS1.56307 UYU
250 TZS3.90768 UYU
500 TZS7.81535 UYU
1000 TZS15.63070 UYU
2000 TZS31.26140 UYU
5000 TZS78.15350 UYU
10000 TZS156.30700 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Tanzanian Shilling
1 UYU63.97650 TZS
5 UYU319.88250 TZS
10 UYU639.76500 TZS
20 UYU1279.53000 TZS
50 UYU3198.82500 TZS
100 UYU6397.65000 TZS
250 UYU15994.12500 TZS
500 UYU31988.25000 TZS
1000 UYU63976.50000 TZS
2000 UYU127953.00000 TZS
5000 UYU319882.50000 TZS
10000 UYU639765.00000 TZS