New Taiwan dollars to Turkish liras today

Convert TWD to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
1,012.74 try

NT$1.000 TWD = TL1.013 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TWD to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.01541.0170
Low1.00040.9916
Average1.00941.0051
Change0.76%1.62%
1 TWD to TRY stats

The performance of TWD to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0154 and a 30 day low of 1.0004. This means the 30 day average was 1.0094. The change for TWD to TRY was 0.76.

The performance of TWD to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0170 and a 90 day low of 0.9916. This means the 90 day average was 1.0051. The change for TWD to TRY was 1.62.

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 TWD1.01274 TRY
5 TWD5.06370 TRY
10 TWD10.12740 TRY
20 TWD20.25480 TRY
50 TWD50.63700 TRY
100 TWD101.27400 TRY
250 TWD253.18500 TRY
500 TWD506.37000 TRY
1000 TWD1,012.74000 TRY
2000 TWD2,025.48000 TRY
5000 TWD5,063.70000 TRY
10000 TWD10,127.40000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / New Taiwan Dollar
1 TRY0.98742 TWD
5 TRY4.93709 TWD
10 TRY9.87417 TWD
20 TRY19.74834 TWD
50 TRY49.37085 TWD
100 TRY98.74170 TWD
250 TRY246.85425 TWD
500 TRY493.70850 TWD
1000 TRY987.41700 TWD
2000 TRY1,974.83400 TWD
5000 TRY4,937.08500 TWD
10000 TRY9,874.17000 TWD