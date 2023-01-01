5000 Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Danish kroner

Convert TTD to DKK at the real exchange rate

5,000 ttd
5,231.90 dkk

1.00000 TTD = 1.04638 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:39 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TTD to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TTD → 0 DKK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86591.051287.51771.445191.658960.963118.9205
1GBP1.1548711.21405101.0761.669081.915961.1122521.8517
1USD0.95130.823689183.2551.37481.578160.916217.999
1INR0.01142630.009893570.012011310.01651310.01895570.01100470.216191

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Trinidad and Tobago dollars

TTD to USD

TTD to CAD

TTD to INR

TTD to GBP

TTD to ZAR

TTD to AUD

TTD to EUR

TTD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Danish Krone
1 TTD1.04638 DKK
5 TTD5.23190 DKK
10 TTD10.46380 DKK
20 TTD20.92760 DKK
50 TTD52.31900 DKK
100 TTD104.63800 DKK
250 TTD261.59500 DKK
500 TTD523.19000 DKK
1000 TTD1046.38000 DKK
2000 TTD2092.76000 DKK
5000 TTD5231.90000 DKK
10000 TTD10463.80000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 DKK0.95568 TTD
5 DKK4.77838 TTD
10 DKK9.55676 TTD
20 DKK19.11352 TTD
50 DKK47.78380 TTD
100 DKK95.56760 TTD
250 DKK238.91900 TTD
500 DKK477.83800 TTD
1000 DKK955.67600 TTD
2000 DKK1911.35200 TTD
5000 DKK4778.38000 TTD
10000 DKK9556.76000 TTD