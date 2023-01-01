20 Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Danish kroner

Convert TTD to DKK at the real exchange rate

20 ttd
20.93 dkk

1.00000 TTD = 1.04660 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:38 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TTD to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TTD → 0 DKK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86581.0509587.49681.445061.658830.9629518.9199
1GBP1.15511.21385101.0591.669041.915951.1122121.8526
1USD0.951550.823825183.2551.3751.578410.916318.0027
1INR0.0114290.00989520.012011310.01651550.01895870.01100590.216236

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Trinidad and Tobago dollars

TTD to USD

TTD to CAD

TTD to INR

TTD to GBP

TTD to ZAR

TTD to AUD

TTD to EUR

TTD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Danish Krone
1 TTD1.04660 DKK
5 TTD5.23300 DKK
10 TTD10.46600 DKK
20 TTD20.93200 DKK
50 TTD52.33000 DKK
100 TTD104.66000 DKK
250 TTD261.65000 DKK
500 TTD523.30000 DKK
1000 TTD1046.60000 DKK
2000 TTD2093.20000 DKK
5000 TTD5233.00000 DKK
10000 TTD10466.00000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 DKK0.95547 TTD
5 DKK4.77738 TTD
10 DKK9.55475 TTD
20 DKK19.10950 TTD
50 DKK47.77375 TTD
100 DKK95.54750 TTD
250 DKK238.86875 TTD
500 DKK477.73750 TTD
1000 DKK955.47500 TTD
2000 DKK1910.95000 TTD
5000 DKK4777.37500 TTD
10000 DKK9554.75000 TTD