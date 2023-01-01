1 thousand Tongan paʻangas to US dollars

Convert TOP to USD at the real exchange rate

1000 top
419.50 usd

1.00000 TOP = 0.41950 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:4 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TOP to USD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TOP → 0 USD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865351.0517587.56341.444891.661010.963218.9335
1GBP1.155611.21545101.1921.669791.919541.1130821.8804
1USD0.95080.822741183.2551.37381.579280.9158518.0019
1INR0.01142030.009882180.012011310.01650110.01896920.01100050.216226

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻangas

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / US Dollar
1 TOP0.41950 USD
5 TOP2.09750 USD
10 TOP4.19500 USD
20 TOP8.39000 USD
50 TOP20.97500 USD
100 TOP41.95000 USD
250 TOP104.87500 USD
500 TOP209.75000 USD
1000 TOP419.50000 USD
2000 TOP839.00000 USD
5000 TOP2097.50000 USD
10000 TOP4195.00000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 USD2.38379 TOP
5 USD11.91895 TOP
10 USD23.83790 TOP
20 USD47.67580 TOP
50 USD119.18950 TOP
100 USD238.37900 TOP
250 USD595.94750 TOP
500 USD1191.89500 TOP
1000 USD2383.79000 TOP
2000 USD4767.58000 TOP
5000 USD11918.95000 TOP
10000 USD23837.90000 TOP