1,000 thb
87.730 tnd

฿1.000 THB = DT0.08773 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:46
THB to TND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 THB to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08780.0878
Low0.08530.0845
Average0.08610.0856
Change2.42%3.06%
1 THB to TND stats

The performance of THB to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0878 and a 30 day low of 0.0853. This means the 30 day average was 0.0861. The change for THB to TND was 2.42.

The performance of THB to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0878 and a 90 day low of 0.0845. This means the 90 day average was 0.0856. The change for THB to TND was 3.06.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Tunisian Dinar
1 THB0.08773 TND
5 THB0.43865 TND
10 THB0.87730 TND
20 THB1.75460 TND
50 THB4.38650 TND
100 THB8.77299 TND
250 THB21.93248 TND
500 THB43.86495 TND
1000 THB87.72990 TND
2000 THB175.45980 TND
5000 THB438.64950 TND
10000 THB877.29900 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Thai Baht
1 TND11.39860 THB
5 TND56.99300 THB
10 TND113.98600 THB
20 TND227.97200 THB
50 TND569.93000 THB
100 TND1,139.86000 THB
250 TND2,849.65000 THB
500 TND5,699.30000 THB
1000 TND11,398.60000 THB
2000 TND22,797.20000 THB
5000 TND56,993.00000 THB
10000 TND113,986.00000 THB