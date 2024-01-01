Thai bahts to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert THB to SZL at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
516.38 szl

฿1.000 THB = L0.5164 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:46
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

THB to SZL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 THB to SZLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.51770.5208
Low0.49730.4889
Average0.50470.5027
Change3.61%2.73%
View full history

1 THB to SZL stats

The performance of THB to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5177 and a 30 day low of 0.4973. This means the 30 day average was 0.5047. The change for THB to SZL was 3.61.

The performance of THB to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5208 and a 90 day low of 0.4889. This means the 90 day average was 0.5027. The change for THB to SZL was 2.73.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9171.3881.5370.78283.76818.261.327
1 EUR1.09111.5131.6760.85291.34919.9131.447
1 CAD0.7210.66111.1080.56360.36713.1590.956
1 AUD0.6510.5970.90310.50954.511.880.863

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai baht

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Swazi Lilangeni
1 THB0.51638 SZL
5 THB2.58189 SZL
10 THB5.16378 SZL
20 THB10.32756 SZL
50 THB25.81890 SZL
100 THB51.63780 SZL
250 THB129.09450 SZL
500 THB258.18900 SZL
1000 THB516.37800 SZL
2000 THB1,032.75600 SZL
5000 THB2,581.89000 SZL
10000 THB5,163.78000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Thai Baht
1 SZL1.93657 THB
5 SZL9.68285 THB
10 SZL19.36570 THB
20 SZL38.73140 THB
50 SZL96.82850 THB
100 SZL193.65700 THB
250 SZL484.14250 THB
500 SZL968.28500 THB
1000 SZL1,936.57000 THB
2000 SZL3,873.14000 THB
5000 SZL9,682.85000 THB
10000 SZL19,365.70000 THB