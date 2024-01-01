Thai bahts to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert THB to SHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
22.11 shp

฿1.000 THB = £0.02211 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:45
THB to SHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 THB to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02210.0221
Low0.02130.0213
Average0.02150.0215
Change3.30%2.07%
1 THB to SHP stats

The performance of THB to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0221 and a 30 day low of 0.0213. This means the 30 day average was 0.0215. The change for THB to SHP was 3.30.

The performance of THB to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0221 and a 90 day low of 0.0213. This means the 90 day average was 0.0215. The change for THB to SHP was 2.07.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9171.3881.5370.78283.7718.2651.327
1 EUR1.09111.5131.6760.85391.35519.9191.447
1 CAD0.7210.66111.1080.56360.36813.1620.956
1 AUD0.6510.5970.90310.50954.50511.8840.863

How to convert Thai bahts to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Saint Helena Pound
1 THB0.02211 SHP
5 THB0.11053 SHP
10 THB0.22106 SHP
20 THB0.44213 SHP
50 THB1.10532 SHP
100 THB2.21064 SHP
250 THB5.52660 SHP
500 THB11.05320 SHP
1000 THB22.10640 SHP
2000 THB44.21280 SHP
5000 THB110.53200 SHP
10000 THB221.06400 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Thai Baht
1 SHP45.23570 THB
5 SHP226.17850 THB
10 SHP452.35700 THB
20 SHP904.71400 THB
50 SHP2,261.78500 THB
100 SHP4,523.57000 THB
250 SHP11,308.92500 THB
500 SHP22,617.85000 THB
1000 SHP45,235.70000 THB
2000 SHP90,471.40000 THB
5000 SHP226,178.50000 THB
10000 SHP452,357.00000 THB