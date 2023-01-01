10 thousand Thai bahts to Qatari rials

Convert THB to QAR at the real exchange rate

10,000 thb
986.16 qar

1.00000 THB = 0.09862 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:38 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

THB to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 THB → 0 QAR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8641.051387.5161.443961.659250.9623518.8768
1GBP1.1574111.21675101.2891.671211.920381.1138321.8476
1USD0.95120.821862183.24551.37351.578280.915417.9557
1INR0.01142650.009872740.012012710.01649940.01895940.01099640.215696

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Qatari Rial
1 THB0.09862 QAR
5 THB0.49308 QAR
10 THB0.98615 QAR
20 THB1.97231 QAR
50 THB4.93077 QAR
100 THB9.86155 QAR
250 THB24.65387 QAR
500 THB49.30775 QAR
1000 THB98.61550 QAR
2000 THB197.23100 QAR
5000 THB493.07750 QAR
10000 THB986.15500 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Thai Baht
1 QAR10.14040 THB
5 QAR50.70200 THB
10 QAR101.40400 THB
20 QAR202.80800 THB
50 QAR507.02000 THB
100 QAR1014.04000 THB
250 QAR2535.10000 THB
500 QAR5070.20000 THB
1000 QAR10140.40000 THB
2000 QAR20280.80000 THB
5000 QAR50702.00000 THB
10000 QAR101404.00000 THB