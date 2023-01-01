1 Thai baht to Polish zloty

Convert THB to PLN at the real exchange rate

1 thb
0.12 pln

1.00000 THB = 0.11840 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:35 UTC
THB to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 THB → 0 PLN
Mid market rate

How to convert Thai bahts to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Polish Zloty
1 THB0.11840 PLN
5 THB0.59198 PLN
10 THB1.18396 PLN
20 THB2.36792 PLN
50 THB5.91980 PLN
100 THB11.83960 PLN
250 THB29.59900 PLN
500 THB59.19800 PLN
1000 THB118.39600 PLN
2000 THB236.79200 PLN
5000 THB591.98000 PLN
10000 THB1183.96000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Thai Baht
1 PLN8.44622 THB
5 PLN42.23110 THB
10 PLN84.46220 THB
20 PLN168.92440 THB
50 PLN422.31100 THB
100 PLN844.62200 THB
250 PLN2111.55500 THB
500 PLN4223.11000 THB
1000 PLN8446.22000 THB
2000 PLN16892.44000 THB
5000 PLN42231.10000 THB
10000 PLN84462.20000 THB