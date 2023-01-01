5 Thai bahts to Macanese patacas

5 thb
1.09 mop

1.00000 THB = 0.21832 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:10 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 THB → 0 MOP
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Macanese Pataca
1 THB0.21832 MOP
5 THB1.09161 MOP
10 THB2.18322 MOP
20 THB4.36644 MOP
50 THB10.91610 MOP
100 THB21.83220 MOP
250 THB54.58050 MOP
500 THB109.16100 MOP
1000 THB218.32200 MOP
2000 THB436.64400 MOP
5000 THB1091.61000 MOP
10000 THB2183.22000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Thai Baht
1 MOP4.58039 THB
5 MOP22.90195 THB
10 MOP45.80390 THB
20 MOP91.60780 THB
50 MOP229.01950 THB
100 MOP458.03900 THB
250 MOP1145.09750 THB
500 MOP2290.19500 THB
1000 MOP4580.39000 THB
2000 MOP9160.78000 THB
5000 MOP22901.95000 THB
10000 MOP45803.90000 THB