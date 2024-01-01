250 Salvadoran colóns to Swiss francs

Convert SVC to CHF at the real exchange rate

₡1.000 SVC = SFr.0.1013 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:57
SVC to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

CHF
1 SVC to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10180.1018
Low0.09860.0961
Average0.09990.0982
Change2.39%4.55%
1 SVC to CHF stats

The performance of SVC to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1018 and a 30 day low of 0.0986. This means the 30 day average was 0.0999. The change for SVC to CHF was 2.39.

The performance of SVC to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1018 and a 90 day low of 0.0961. This means the 90 day average was 0.0982. The change for SVC to CHF was 4.55.

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Swiss Franc
1 SVC0.10129 CHF
5 SVC0.50646 CHF
10 SVC1.01291 CHF
20 SVC2.02582 CHF
50 SVC5.06455 CHF
100 SVC10.12910 CHF
250 SVC25.32275 CHF
500 SVC50.64550 CHF
1000 SVC101.29100 CHF
2000 SVC202.58200 CHF
5000 SVC506.45500 CHF
10000 SVC1,012.91000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Salvadoran Colón
1 CHF9.87250 SVC
5 CHF49.36250 SVC
10 CHF98.72500 SVC
20 CHF197.45000 SVC
50 CHF493.62500 SVC
100 CHF987.25000 SVC
250 CHF2,468.12500 SVC
500 CHF4,936.25000 SVC
1000 CHF9,872.50000 SVC
2000 CHF19,745.00000 SVC
5000 CHF49,362.50000 SVC
10000 CHF98,725.00000 SVC