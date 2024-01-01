50 Surinamese dollars to South African rand

Convert SRD to ZAR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = R0.5098 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:37
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SRD to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ZAR
1 SRD to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.54140.6201
Low0.49920.4992
Average0.51610.5612
Change-4.03%-16.71%
View full history

1 SRD to ZAR stats

The performance of SRD to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5414 and a 30 day low of 0.4992. This means the 30 day average was 0.5161. The change for SRD to ZAR was -4.03.

The performance of SRD to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6201 and a 90 day low of 0.4992. This means the 90 day average was 0.5612. The change for SRD to ZAR was -16.71.

Track market ratesView SRD to ZAR chart

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3460.9541.5341.3960.79384.518.119
1 SGD0.74310.7081.141.0370.58962.77913.461
1 EUR1.0491.41111.6091.4640.83288.61119
1 AUD0.6520.8770.62210.910.51755.07311.809

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Surinamese dollars

SRD to USD

SRD to SGD

SRD to EUR

SRD to AUD

SRD to CAD

SRD to GBP

SRD to INR

SRD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / South African Rand
1 SRD0.50979 ZAR
5 SRD2.54896 ZAR
10 SRD5.09792 ZAR
20 SRD10.19584 ZAR
50 SRD25.48960 ZAR
100 SRD50.97920 ZAR
250 SRD127.44800 ZAR
500 SRD254.89600 ZAR
1000 SRD509.79200 ZAR
2000 SRD1,019.58400 ZAR
5000 SRD2,548.96000 ZAR
10000 SRD5,097.92000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Surinamese Dollar
1 ZAR1.96159 SRD
5 ZAR9.80795 SRD
10 ZAR19.61590 SRD
20 ZAR39.23180 SRD
50 ZAR98.07950 SRD
100 ZAR196.15900 SRD
250 ZAR490.39750 SRD
500 ZAR980.79500 SRD
1000 ZAR1,961.59000 SRD
2000 ZAR3,923.18000 SRD
5000 ZAR9,807.95000 SRD
10000 ZAR19,615.90000 SRD