50 Surinamese dollars to Saudi riyals

Convert SRD to SAR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = SR0.1059 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10
SRD to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SAR
1 SRD to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11450.1299
Low0.10560.1056
Average0.10900.1194
Change-6.92%-18.30%
1 SRD to SAR stats

The performance of SRD to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1145 and a 30 day low of 0.1056. This means the 30 day average was 0.1090. The change for SRD to SAR was -6.92.

The performance of SRD to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1299 and a 90 day low of 0.1056. This means the 90 day average was 0.1194. The change for SRD to SAR was -18.30.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 SRD0.10594 SAR
5 SRD0.52968 SAR
10 SRD1.05935 SAR
20 SRD2.11870 SAR
50 SRD5.29675 SAR
100 SRD10.59350 SAR
250 SRD26.48375 SAR
500 SRD52.96750 SAR
1000 SRD105.93500 SAR
2000 SRD211.87000 SAR
5000 SRD529.67500 SAR
10000 SRD1,059.35000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Surinamese Dollar
1 SAR9.43976 SRD
5 SAR47.19880 SRD
10 SAR94.39760 SRD
20 SAR188.79520 SRD
50 SAR471.98800 SRD
100 SAR943.97600 SRD
250 SAR2,359.94000 SRD
500 SAR4,719.88000 SRD
1000 SAR9,439.76000 SRD
2000 SAR18,879.52000 SRD
5000 SAR47,198.80000 SRD
10000 SAR94,397.60000 SRD