2,000 Surinamese dollars to Pakistani rupees

Convert SRD to PKR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = ₨7.839 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:03
Track the exchange rate

SRD to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PKR
1 SRD to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.47239.6618
Low7.82067.8206
Average8.07068.8468
Change-6.93%-18.76%
1 SRD to PKR stats

The performance of SRD to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.4723 and a 30 day low of 7.8206. This means the 30 day average was 8.0706. The change for SRD to PKR was -6.93.

The performance of SRD to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.6618 and a 90 day low of 7.8206. This means the 90 day average was 8.8468. The change for SRD to PKR was -18.76.

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3460.9541.5351.3960.79484.49418.087
1 SGD0.74310.7091.141.0370.5962.78813.441
1 EUR1.0481.41111.6091.4630.83288.58318.963
1 AUD0.6520.8770.62210.910.51755.0611.787

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Pakistani rupees

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 SRD7.83935 PKR
5 SRD39.19675 PKR
10 SRD78.39350 PKR
20 SRD156.78700 PKR
50 SRD391.96750 PKR
100 SRD783.93500 PKR
250 SRD1,959.83750 PKR
500 SRD3,919.67500 PKR
1000 SRD7,839.35000 PKR
2000 SRD15,678.70000 PKR
5000 SRD39,196.75000 PKR
10000 SRD78,393.50000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Surinamese Dollar
1 PKR0.12756 SRD
5 PKR0.63781 SRD
10 PKR1.27562 SRD
20 PKR2.55124 SRD
50 PKR6.37810 SRD
100 PKR12.75620 SRD
250 PKR31.89050 SRD
500 PKR63.78100 SRD
1000 PKR127.56200 SRD
2000 PKR255.12400 SRD
5000 PKR637.81000 SRD
10000 PKR1,275.62000 SRD