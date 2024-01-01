5,000 Surinamese dollars to Colombian pesos

Convert SRD to COP at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = $124.2 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:59
SRD to COP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

COP
1 SRD to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High131.5940147.4580
Low123.4740123.4740
Average127.3651134.9311
Change-3.83%-10.78%
1 SRD to COP stats

The performance of SRD to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 131.5940 and a 30 day low of 123.4740. This means the 30 day average was 127.3651. The change for SRD to COP was -3.83.

The performance of SRD to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 147.4580 and a 90 day low of 123.4740. This means the 90 day average was 134.9311. The change for SRD to COP was -10.78.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Colombian Peso
1 SRD124.17100 COP
5 SRD620.85500 COP
10 SRD1,241.71000 COP
20 SRD2,483.42000 COP
50 SRD6,208.55000 COP
100 SRD12,417.10000 COP
250 SRD31,042.75000 COP
500 SRD62,085.50000 COP
1000 SRD124,171.00000 COP
2000 SRD248,342.00000 COP
5000 SRD620,855.00000 COP
10000 SRD1,241,710.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Surinamese Dollar
1 COP0.00805 SRD
5 COP0.04027 SRD
10 COP0.08053 SRD
20 COP0.16107 SRD
50 COP0.40267 SRD
100 COP0.80534 SRD
250 COP2.01335 SRD
500 COP4.02670 SRD
1000 COP8.05340 SRD
2000 COP16.10680 SRD
5000 COP40.26700 SRD
10000 COP80.53400 SRD