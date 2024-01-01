1 thousand Sierra Leonean leones to Ugandan shillings

Convert SLL to UGX at the real exchange rate

Le1.000 SLL = Ush0.1615 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:20
SLL to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UGX
1 SLL to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16180.1653
Low0.15930.1588
Average0.16100.1624
Change0.71%-2.12%
1 SLL to UGX stats

The performance of SLL to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1618 and a 30 day low of 0.1593. This means the 30 day average was 0.1610. The change for SLL to UGX was 0.71.

The performance of SLL to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1653 and a 90 day low of 0.1588. This means the 90 day average was 0.1624. The change for SLL to UGX was -2.12.

Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Ugandan Shilling
1 SLL0.16152 UGX
5 SLL0.80759 UGX
10 SLL1.61517 UGX
20 SLL3.23034 UGX
50 SLL8.07585 UGX
100 SLL16.15170 UGX
250 SLL40.37925 UGX
500 SLL80.75850 UGX
1000 SLL161.51700 UGX
2000 SLL323.03400 UGX
5000 SLL807.58500 UGX
10000 SLL1,615.17000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 UGX6.19128 SLL
5 UGX30.95640 SLL
10 UGX61.91280 SLL
20 UGX123.82560 SLL
50 UGX309.56400 SLL
100 UGX619.12800 SLL
250 UGX1,547.82000 SLL
500 UGX3,095.64000 SLL
1000 UGX6,191.28000 SLL
2000 UGX12,382.56000 SLL
5000 UGX30,956.40000 SLL
10000 UGX61,912.80000 SLL