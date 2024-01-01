10 Saint Helena pounds to CFP francs

Convert SHP to XPF at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = ₣143.0 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:26
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SHP to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XPF
1 SHP to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High143.4830144.3030
Low141.6360140.7900
Average142.7080142.4199
Change-0.05%0.54%
View full history

1 SHP to XPF stats

The performance of SHP to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 143.4830 and a 30 day low of 141.6360. This means the 30 day average was 142.7080. The change for SHP to XPF was -0.05.

The performance of SHP to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 144.3030 and a 90 day low of 140.7900. This means the 90 day average was 142.4199. The change for SHP to XPF was 0.54.

Track market ratesView SHP to XPF chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.951.5331.34418.0111.3961.702
1 GBP1.26411.21.9371.69822.7591.7642.151
1 EUR1.0530.83311.6141.41518.9631.471.792
1 AUD0.6520.5160.6210.87611.7480.911.11

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / CFP Franc
1 SHP142.95800 XPF
5 SHP714.79000 XPF
10 SHP1,429.58000 XPF
20 SHP2,859.16000 XPF
50 SHP7,147.90000 XPF
100 SHP14,295.80000 XPF
250 SHP35,739.50000 XPF
500 SHP71,479.00000 XPF
1000 SHP142,958.00000 XPF
2000 SHP285,916.00000 XPF
5000 SHP714,790.00000 XPF
10000 SHP1,429,580.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Saint Helena Pound
1 XPF0.00700 SHP
5 XPF0.03498 SHP
10 XPF0.06995 SHP
20 XPF0.13990 SHP
50 XPF0.34975 SHP
100 XPF0.69951 SHP
250 XPF1.74877 SHP
500 XPF3.49753 SHP
1000 XPF6.99506 SHP
2000 XPF13.99012 SHP
5000 XPF34.97530 SHP
10000 XPF69.95060 SHP