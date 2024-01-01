2,000 Saint Helena pounds to Samoan talas

Convert SHP to WST at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = WS$3.469 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:21
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SHP to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

WST
1 SHP to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.57213.6122
Low3.43273.4327
Average3.50923.5416
Change-1.76%-3.36%
View full history

1 SHP to WST stats

The performance of SHP to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.5721 and a 30 day low of 3.4327. This means the 30 day average was 3.5092. The change for SHP to WST was -1.76.

The performance of SHP to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.6122 and a 90 day low of 3.4327. This means the 90 day average was 3.5416. The change for SHP to WST was -3.36.

Track market ratesView SHP to WST chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.951.5331.34418.0191.3961.703
1 GBP1.26411.21.9371.69822.7691.7642.151
1 EUR1.0530.83311.6141.41418.9681.471.792
1 AUD0.6520.5160.6210.87611.7520.9111.11

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Samoan Tala
1 SHP3.46905 WST
5 SHP17.34525 WST
10 SHP34.69050 WST
20 SHP69.38100 WST
50 SHP173.45250 WST
100 SHP346.90500 WST
250 SHP867.26250 WST
500 SHP1,734.52500 WST
1000 SHP3,469.05000 WST
2000 SHP6,938.10000 WST
5000 SHP17,345.25000 WST
10000 SHP34,690.50000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Saint Helena Pound
1 WST0.28826 SHP
5 WST1.44132 SHP
10 WST2.88264 SHP
20 WST5.76528 SHP
50 WST14.41320 SHP
100 WST28.82640 SHP
250 WST72.06600 SHP
500 WST144.13200 SHP
1000 WST288.26400 SHP
2000 WST576.52800 SHP
5000 WST1,441.32000 SHP
10000 WST2,882.64000 SHP