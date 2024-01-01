10 thousand Saint Helena pounds to Peruvian nuevo soles
Convert SHP to PEN at the real exchange rate
SHP to PEN conversion chart
1 SHP = 4.80282 PEN
0
|1 SHP to PEN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|4.9211
|5.0573
|Low
|4.7988
|4.7988
|Average
|4.8592
|4.9180
|Change
|-1.36%
|-2.97%
|View full history
1 SHP to PEN stats
The performance of SHP to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.9211 and a 30 day low of 4.7988. This means the 30 day average was 4.8592. The change for SHP to PEN was -1.36.
The performance of SHP to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.0573 and a 90 day low of 4.7988. This means the 90 day average was 4.9180. The change for SHP to PEN was -2.97.
|Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
|1 SHP
|4.80282 PEN
|5 SHP
|24.01410 PEN
|10 SHP
|48.02820 PEN
|20 SHP
|96.05640 PEN
|50 SHP
|240.14100 PEN
|100 SHP
|480.28200 PEN
|250 SHP
|1,200.70500 PEN
|500 SHP
|2,401.41000 PEN
|1000 SHP
|4,802.82000 PEN
|2000 SHP
|9,605.64000 PEN
|5000 SHP
|24,014.10000 PEN
|10000 SHP
|48,028.20000 PEN