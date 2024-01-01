5 Saint Helena pounds to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert SHP to MVR at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = MVR19.25 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:11
SHP to MVR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MVR
1 SHP to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High20.050720.6910
Low19.214819.2148
Average19.742020.0355
Change-3.73%-5.44%
1 SHP to MVR stats

The performance of SHP to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 20.0507 and a 30 day low of 19.2148. This means the 30 day average was 19.7420. The change for SHP to MVR was -3.73.

The performance of SHP to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.6910 and a 90 day low of 19.2148. This means the 90 day average was 20.0355. The change for SHP to MVR was -5.44.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 SHP19.25000 MVR
5 SHP96.25000 MVR
10 SHP192.50000 MVR
20 SHP385.00000 MVR
50 SHP962.50000 MVR
100 SHP1,925.00000 MVR
250 SHP4,812.50000 MVR
500 SHP9,625.00000 MVR
1000 SHP19,250.00000 MVR
2000 SHP38,500.00000 MVR
5000 SHP96,250.00000 MVR
10000 SHP192,500.00000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Saint Helena Pound
1 MVR0.05195 SHP
5 MVR0.25974 SHP
10 MVR0.51948 SHP
20 MVR1.03896 SHP
50 MVR2.59741 SHP
100 MVR5.19482 SHP
250 MVR12.98705 SHP
500 MVR25.97410 SHP
1000 MVR51.94820 SHP
2000 MVR103.89640 SHP
5000 MVR259.74100 SHP
10000 MVR519.48200 SHP