50 Maldivian rufiyaas to Saint Helena pounds
Convert MVR to SHP at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Saint Helena pounds
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaas
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Maldivian Rufiyaa
|1 SHP
|18.67260 MVR
|5 SHP
|93.36300 MVR
|10 SHP
|186.72600 MVR
|20 SHP
|373.45200 MVR
|50 SHP
|933.63000 MVR
|100 SHP
|1867.26000 MVR
|250 SHP
|4668.15000 MVR
|500 SHP
|9336.30000 MVR
|1000 SHP
|18672.60000 MVR
|2000 SHP
|37345.20000 MVR
|5000 SHP
|93363.00000 MVR
|10000 SHP
|186726.00000 MVR