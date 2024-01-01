Saint Helena pounds to Lesotho lotis today

Convert SHP to LSL at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = L22.87 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:55
SHP to LSL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LSL
1 SHP to LSLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High23.170823.5616
Low22.468622.4686
Average22.866623.0688
Change0.49%-2.32%
1 SHP to LSL stats

The performance of SHP to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 23.1708 and a 30 day low of 22.4686. This means the 30 day average was 22.8666. The change for SHP to LSL was 0.49.

The performance of SHP to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 23.5616 and a 90 day low of 22.4686. This means the 90 day average was 23.0688. The change for SHP to LSL was -2.32.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Lesotho Loti
1 SHP22.87410 LSL
5 SHP114.37050 LSL
10 SHP228.74100 LSL
20 SHP457.48200 LSL
50 SHP1,143.70500 LSL
100 SHP2,287.41000 LSL
250 SHP5,718.52500 LSL
500 SHP11,437.05000 LSL
1000 SHP22,874.10000 LSL
2000 SHP45,748.20000 LSL
5000 SHP114,370.50000 LSL
10000 SHP228,741.00000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Saint Helena Pound
1 LSL0.04372 SHP
5 LSL0.21859 SHP
10 LSL0.43718 SHP
20 LSL0.87435 SHP
50 LSL2.18588 SHP
100 LSL4.37175 SHP
250 LSL10.92938 SHP
500 LSL21.85875 SHP
1000 LSL43.71750 SHP
2000 LSL87.43500 SHP
5000 LSL218.58750 SHP
10000 LSL437.17500 SHP