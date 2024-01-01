20 Saint Helena pounds to Cayman Islands dollars

Convert SHP to KYD at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = $1.037 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:47
SHP to KYD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KYD
1 SHP to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.06921.1010
Low1.03471.0347
Average1.05471.0715
Change-2.59%-4.32%
1 SHP to KYD stats

The performance of SHP to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0692 and a 30 day low of 1.0347. This means the 30 day average was 1.0547. The change for SHP to KYD was -2.59.

The performance of SHP to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1010 and a 90 day low of 1.0347. This means the 90 day average was 1.0715. The change for SHP to KYD was -4.32.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 SHP1.03677 KYD
5 SHP5.18385 KYD
10 SHP10.36770 KYD
20 SHP20.73540 KYD
50 SHP51.83850 KYD
100 SHP103.67700 KYD
250 SHP259.19250 KYD
500 SHP518.38500 KYD
1000 SHP1,036.77000 KYD
2000 SHP2,073.54000 KYD
5000 SHP5,183.85000 KYD
10000 SHP10,367.70000 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 KYD0.96454 SHP
5 KYD4.82269 SHP
10 KYD9.64537 SHP
20 KYD19.29074 SHP
50 KYD48.22685 SHP
100 KYD96.45370 SHP
250 KYD241.13425 SHP
500 KYD482.26850 SHP
1000 KYD964.53700 SHP
2000 KYD1,929.07400 SHP
5000 KYD4,822.68500 SHP
10000 KYD9,645.37000 SHP