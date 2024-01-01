10 thousand Saint Helena pounds to Kenyan shillings

Convert SHP to KES at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = Ksh163.5 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:38
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SHP to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KES
1 SHP to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High168.1250173.0340
Low163.2330163.2330
Average166.0144168.4984
Change-2.31%-4.06%
View full history

1 SHP to KES stats

The performance of SHP to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 168.1250 and a 30 day low of 163.2330. This means the 30 day average was 166.0144. The change for SHP to KES was -2.31.

The performance of SHP to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 173.0340 and a 90 day low of 163.2330. This means the 90 day average was 168.4984. The change for SHP to KES was -4.06.

Track market ratesView SHP to KES chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.951.5331.34318.1121.3961.703
1 GBP1.26411.2011.9371.69722.8861.7642.152
1 EUR1.0520.83311.6141.41419.0611.4691.792
1 AUD0.6520.5160.6210.87611.8130.9111.111

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Kenyan Shilling
1 SHP163.49100 KES
5 SHP817.45500 KES
10 SHP1,634.91000 KES
20 SHP3,269.82000 KES
50 SHP8,174.55000 KES
100 SHP16,349.10000 KES
250 SHP40,872.75000 KES
500 SHP81,745.50000 KES
1000 SHP163,491.00000 KES
2000 SHP326,982.00000 KES
5000 SHP817,455.00000 KES
10000 SHP1,634,910.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Saint Helena Pound
1 KES0.00612 SHP
5 KES0.03058 SHP
10 KES0.06117 SHP
20 KES0.12233 SHP
50 KES0.30583 SHP
100 KES0.61166 SHP
250 KES1.52914 SHP
500 KES3.05828 SHP
1000 KES6.11655 SHP
2000 KES12.23310 SHP
5000 KES30.58275 SHP
10000 KES61.16550 SHP