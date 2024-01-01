10 Saint Helena pounds to Gambian dalasis

Convert SHP to GMD at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = D88.68 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:10
SHP to GMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

GMD
1 SHP to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High92.211693.9803
Low88.658688.6586
Average90.492491.3770
Change-3.00%-3.20%
1 SHP to GMD stats

The performance of SHP to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 92.2116 and a 30 day low of 88.6586. This means the 30 day average was 90.4924. The change for SHP to GMD was -3.00.

The performance of SHP to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 93.9803 and a 90 day low of 88.6586. This means the 90 day average was 91.3770. The change for SHP to GMD was -3.20.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.951.5341.34418.1151.3961.703
1 GBP1.26411.2011.9391.69822.8981.7652.153
1 EUR1.0520.83311.6141.41419.0631.471.792
1 AUD0.6520.5160.6210.87611.8120.9111.111

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Gambian Dalasi
1 SHP88.67560 GMD
5 SHP443.37800 GMD
10 SHP886.75600 GMD
20 SHP1,773.51200 GMD
50 SHP4,433.78000 GMD
100 SHP8,867.56000 GMD
250 SHP22,168.90000 GMD
500 SHP44,337.80000 GMD
1000 SHP88,675.60000 GMD
2000 SHP177,351.20000 GMD
5000 SHP443,378.00000 GMD
10000 SHP886,756.00000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Saint Helena Pound
1 GMD0.01128 SHP
5 GMD0.05639 SHP
10 GMD0.11277 SHP
20 GMD0.22554 SHP
50 GMD0.56386 SHP
100 GMD1.12771 SHP
250 GMD2.81928 SHP
500 GMD5.63855 SHP
1000 GMD11.27710 SHP
2000 GMD22.55420 SHP
5000 GMD56.38550 SHP
10000 GMD112.77100 SHP