20 gmd
0.25 shp

1.00000 GMD = 0.01255 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:33 UTC
GMD to SHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GMD → 0 SHP
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86771.047287.11191.435031.658010.9643518.5441
1GBP1.1524711.2068100.3881.653741.91071.1113921.3704
1USD0.95490.828638183.18551.370351.583280.920917.7083
1INR0.01147950.009961320.012021310.01647340.01903310.01107040.212877

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Saint Helena Pound
1 GMD0.01255 SHP
5 GMD0.06274 SHP
10 GMD0.12548 SHP
20 GMD0.25096 SHP
50 GMD0.62740 SHP
100 GMD1.25481 SHP
250 GMD3.13702 SHP
500 GMD6.27405 SHP
1000 GMD12.54810 SHP
2000 GMD25.09620 SHP
5000 GMD62.74050 SHP
10000 GMD125.48100 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Gambian Dalasi
1 SHP79.69330 GMD
5 SHP398.46650 GMD
10 SHP796.93300 GMD
20 SHP1593.86600 GMD
50 SHP3984.66500 GMD
100 SHP7969.33000 GMD
250 SHP19923.32500 GMD
500 SHP39846.65000 GMD
1000 SHP79693.30000 GMD
2000 SHP159386.60000 GMD
5000 SHP398466.50000 GMD
10000 SHP796933.00000 GMD