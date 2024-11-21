5 Singapore dollars to Vietnamese dongs
Convert SGD to VND at the real exchange rate
SGD to VND conversion chart
1 SGD = 18,910.90000 VND
0
|1 SGD to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|19,298.1000
|19,298.1000
|Low
|18,862.3000
|18,848.0000
|Average
|19,080.4900
|19,059.8789
|Change
|-2.01%
|-1.50%
|View full history
1 SGD to VND stats
The performance of SGD to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19,298.1000 and a 30 day low of 18,862.3000. This means the 30 day average was 19,080.4900. The change for SGD to VND was -2.01.
The performance of SGD to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19,298.1000 and a 90 day low of 18,848.0000. This means the 90 day average was 19,059.8789. The change for SGD to VND was -1.50.
|Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
|1 SGD
|18,910.90000 VND
|5 SGD
|94,554.50000 VND
|10 SGD
|189,109.00000 VND
|20 SGD
|378,218.00000 VND
|50 SGD
|945,545.00000 VND
|100 SGD
|1,891,090.00000 VND
|250 SGD
|4,727,725.00000 VND
|500 SGD
|9,455,450.00000 VND
|1000 SGD
|18,910,900.00000 VND
|2000 SGD
|37,821,800.00000 VND
|5000 SGD
|94,554,500.00000 VND
|10000 SGD
|189,109,000.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Singapore Dollar
|1000 VND
|0.05288 SGD
|2000 VND
|0.10576 SGD
|5000 VND
|0.26440 SGD
|10000 VND
|0.52880 SGD
|20000 VND
|1.05759 SGD
|50000 VND
|2.64398 SGD
|100000 VND
|5.28795 SGD
|200000 VND
|10.57590 SGD
|500000 VND
|26.43975 SGD
|1000000 VND
|52.87950 SGD
|2000000 VND
|105.75900 SGD
|5000000 VND
|264.39750 SGD