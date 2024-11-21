2,000 Singapore dollars to Uruguayan pesos

Convert SGD to UYU at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = $U31.71 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:49
SGD to UYU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UYU
1 SGD to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High32.073832.8448
Low31.052230.8228
Average31.603931.6275
Change0.55%2.49%
1 SGD to UYU stats

The performance of SGD to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 32.0738 and a 30 day low of 31.0522. This means the 30 day average was 31.6039. The change for SGD to UYU was 0.55.

The performance of SGD to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 32.8448 and a 90 day low of 30.8228. This means the 90 day average was 31.6275. The change for SGD to UYU was 2.49.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Uruguayan Peso
1 SGD31.70960 UYU
5 SGD158.54800 UYU
10 SGD317.09600 UYU
20 SGD634.19200 UYU
50 SGD1,585.48000 UYU
100 SGD3,170.96000 UYU
250 SGD7,927.40000 UYU
500 SGD15,854.80000 UYU
1000 SGD31,709.60000 UYU
2000 SGD63,419.20000 UYU
5000 SGD158,548.00000 UYU
10000 SGD317,096.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Singapore Dollar
1 UYU0.03154 SGD
5 UYU0.15768 SGD
10 UYU0.31536 SGD
20 UYU0.63072 SGD
50 UYU1.57681 SGD
100 UYU3.15362 SGD
250 UYU7.88405 SGD
500 UYU15.76810 SGD
1000 UYU31.53620 SGD
2000 UYU63.07240 SGD
5000 UYU157.68100 SGD
10000 UYU315.36200 SGD