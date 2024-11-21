5,000 Singapore dollars to Tanzanian shillings

Convert SGD to TZS at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = tzs1,972 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:45
SGD to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TZS
1 SGD to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,068.55002,125.6100
Low1,971.93001,971.9300
Average2,021.23332,067.0480
Change-4.67%-5.06%
1 SGD to TZS stats

The performance of SGD to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,068.5500 and a 30 day low of 1,971.9300. This means the 30 day average was 2,021.2333. The change for SGD to TZS was -4.67.

The performance of SGD to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,125.6100 and a 90 day low of 1,971.9300. This means the 90 day average was 2,067.0480. The change for SGD to TZS was -5.06.

How to convert Singapore dollars to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 SGD1,971.93000 TZS
5 SGD9,859.65000 TZS
10 SGD19,719.30000 TZS
20 SGD39,438.60000 TZS
50 SGD98,596.50000 TZS
100 SGD197,193.00000 TZS
250 SGD492,982.50000 TZS
500 SGD985,965.00000 TZS
1000 SGD1,971,930.00000 TZS
2000 SGD3,943,860.00000 TZS
5000 SGD9,859,650.00000 TZS
10000 SGD19,719,300.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Singapore Dollar
1 TZS0.00051 SGD
5 TZS0.00254 SGD
10 TZS0.00507 SGD
20 TZS0.01014 SGD
50 TZS0.02536 SGD
100 TZS0.05071 SGD
250 TZS0.12678 SGD
500 TZS0.25356 SGD
1000 TZS0.50712 SGD
2000 TZS1.01424 SGD
5000 TZS2.53560 SGD
10000 TZS5.07119 SGD