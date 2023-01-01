50 Tanzanian shillings to Singapore dollars

Convert TZS to SGD at the real exchange rate

50 tzs
0.03 sgd

1.00000 TZS = 0.00055 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:24 UTC
TZS to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 SGD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Singapore Dollar
1 TZS0.00055 SGD
5 TZS0.00274 SGD
10 TZS0.00547 SGD
20 TZS0.01095 SGD
50 TZS0.02737 SGD
100 TZS0.05474 SGD
250 TZS0.13685 SGD
500 TZS0.27370 SGD
1000 TZS0.54741 SGD
2000 TZS1.09481 SGD
5000 TZS2.73703 SGD
10000 TZS5.47405 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 SGD1826.80000 TZS
5 SGD9134.00000 TZS
10 SGD18268.00000 TZS
20 SGD36536.00000 TZS
50 SGD91340.00000 TZS
100 SGD182680.00000 TZS
250 SGD456700.00000 TZS
500 SGD913400.00000 TZS
1000 SGD1826800.00000 TZS
2000 SGD3653600.00000 TZS
5000 SGD9134000.00000 TZS
10000 SGD18268000.00000 TZS