5 Singapore dollars to Hungarian forints

Convert SGD to HUF at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = Ft290.4 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:58
SGD to HUF conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

1 SGD to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High290.4150290.4150
Low281.5910270.2000
Average285.4447279.1886
Change3.13%7.44%
1 SGD to HUF stats

The performance of SGD to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 290.4150 and a 30 day low of 281.5910. This means the 30 day average was 285.4447. The change for SGD to HUF was 3.13.

The performance of SGD to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 290.4150 and a 90 day low of 270.2000. This means the 90 day average was 279.1886. The change for SGD to HUF was 7.44.

1 USD115,9250.9491.5340.79184.4917.2374.462
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05416,788.111.6170.83489.0717.6294.703
1 AUD0.65210,383.90.61910.51655.0934.7192.909

How to convert Singapore dollars to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Hungarian Forint
1 SGD290.41500 HUF
5 SGD1,452.07500 HUF
10 SGD2,904.15000 HUF
20 SGD5,808.30000 HUF
50 SGD14,520.75000 HUF
100 SGD29,041.50000 HUF
250 SGD72,603.75000 HUF
500 SGD145,207.50000 HUF
1000 SGD290,415.00000 HUF
2000 SGD580,830.00000 HUF
5000 SGD1,452,075.00000 HUF
10000 SGD2,904,150.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Singapore Dollar
2000 HUF6.88670 SGD
5000 HUF17.21675 SGD
10000 HUF34.43350 SGD
15000 HUF51.65025 SGD
20000 HUF68.86700 SGD
30000 HUF103.30050 SGD
40000 HUF137.73400 SGD
50000 HUF172.16750 SGD
60000 HUF206.60100 SGD
100000 HUF344.33500 SGD
150000 HUF516.50250 SGD
200000 HUF688.67000 SGD