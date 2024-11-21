50 Singapore dollars to Canadian dollars

Convert SGD to CAD at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = C$1.040 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:14
SGD to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CAD
1 SGD to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.05601.0560
Low1.03961.0327
Average1.04891.0465
Change-0.96%0.13%
1 SGD to CAD stats

The performance of SGD to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0560 and a 30 day low of 1.0396. This means the 30 day average was 1.0489. The change for SGD to CAD was -0.96.

The performance of SGD to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0560 and a 90 day low of 1.0327. This means the 90 day average was 1.0465. The change for SGD to CAD was 0.13.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.9491.5350.79184.4747.2414.468
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05416,778.611.6170.83389.0027.6294.708
1 AUD0.65210,377.50.61810.51555.0474.7182.912

How to convert Singapore dollars to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 SGD1.03963 CAD
5 SGD5.19815 CAD
10 SGD10.39630 CAD
20 SGD20.79260 CAD
50 SGD51.98150 CAD
100 SGD103.96300 CAD
250 SGD259.90750 CAD
500 SGD519.81500 CAD
1000 SGD1,039.63000 CAD
2000 SGD2,079.26000 CAD
5000 SGD5,198.15000 CAD
10000 SGD10,396.30000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 CAD0.96188 SGD
5 CAD4.80942 SGD
10 CAD9.61884 SGD
20 CAD19.23768 SGD
50 CAD48.09420 SGD
100 CAD96.18840 SGD
250 CAD240.47100 SGD
500 CAD480.94200 SGD
1000 CAD961.88400 SGD
2000 CAD1,923.76800 SGD
5000 CAD4,809.42000 SGD
10000 CAD9,618.84000 SGD