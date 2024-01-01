1 thousand Singapore dollars to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert SGD to BOB at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = Bs5.146 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:04
SGD to BOB conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BOB
1 SGD to BOBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.26105.4029
Low5.14215.1421
Average5.20705.2794
Change-1.98%-3.07%
1 SGD to BOB stats

The performance of SGD to BOB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.2610 and a 30 day low of 5.1421. This means the 30 day average was 5.2070. The change for SGD to BOB was -1.98.

The performance of SGD to BOB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.4029 and a 90 day low of 5.1421. This means the 90 day average was 5.2794. The change for SGD to BOB was -3.07.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Bolivian Boliviano
1 SGD5.14616 BOB
5 SGD25.73080 BOB
10 SGD51.46160 BOB
20 SGD102.92320 BOB
50 SGD257.30800 BOB
100 SGD514.61600 BOB
250 SGD1,286.54000 BOB
500 SGD2,573.08000 BOB
1000 SGD5,146.16000 BOB
2000 SGD10,292.32000 BOB
5000 SGD25,730.80000 BOB
10000 SGD51,461.60000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Singapore Dollar
1 BOB0.19432 SGD
5 BOB0.97160 SGD
10 BOB1.94320 SGD
20 BOB3.88640 SGD
50 BOB9.71600 SGD
100 BOB19.43200 SGD
250 BOB48.58000 SGD
500 BOB97.16000 SGD
1000 BOB194.32000 SGD
2000 BOB388.64000 SGD
5000 BOB971.60000 SGD
10000 BOB1,943.20000 SGD