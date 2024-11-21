10 thousand Singapore dollars to Argentine pesos

Convert SGD to ARS at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = $746.9 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:46
SGD to ARS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ARS
1 SGD to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High755.8080755.8080
Low742.4480727.0380
Average747.0998743.3044
Change-0.03%2.74%
1 SGD to ARS stats

The performance of SGD to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 755.8080 and a 30 day low of 742.4480. This means the 30 day average was 747.0998. The change for SGD to ARS was -0.03.

The performance of SGD to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 755.8080 and a 90 day low of 727.0380. This means the 90 day average was 743.3044. The change for SGD to ARS was 2.74.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9310.9491.5350.79184.4737.244.469
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05316,780.911.6170.83388.9797.6264.707
1 AUD0.65110,378.20.61810.51555.034.7162.911

How to convert Singapore dollars to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 SGD746.92200 ARS
5 SGD3,734.61000 ARS
10 SGD7,469.22000 ARS
20 SGD14,938.44000 ARS
50 SGD37,346.10000 ARS
100 SGD74,692.20000 ARS
250 SGD186,730.50000 ARS
500 SGD373,461.00000 ARS
1000 SGD746,922.00000 ARS
2000 SGD1,493,844.00000 ARS
5000 SGD3,734,610.00000 ARS
10000 SGD7,469,220.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Singapore Dollar
1 ARS0.00134 SGD
5 ARS0.00669 SGD
10 ARS0.01339 SGD
20 ARS0.02678 SGD
50 ARS0.06694 SGD
100 ARS0.13388 SGD
250 ARS0.33471 SGD
500 ARS0.66942 SGD
1000 ARS1.33883 SGD
2000 ARS2.67766 SGD
5000 ARS6.69415 SGD
10000 ARS13.38830 SGD