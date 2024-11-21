50 Singapore dollars to Angolan kwanzas

Convert SGD to AOA at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = Kz686.3 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:45
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SGD to AOA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AOA
1 SGD to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High698.5850746.5380
Low683.6790683.6790
Average691.7409707.3632
Change-1.66%-2.21%
View full history

1 SGD to AOA stats

The performance of SGD to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 698.5850 and a 30 day low of 683.6790. This means the 30 day average was 691.7409. The change for SGD to AOA was -1.66.

The performance of SGD to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 746.5380 and a 90 day low of 683.6790. This means the 90 day average was 707.3632. The change for SGD to AOA was -2.21.

Track market ratesView SGD to AOA chart

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,931.50.9491.5350.79184.4747.244.469
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05416,784.611.6170.83388.9977.6274.708
1 AUD0.65210,380.20.61810.51555.0394.7172.912

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 SGD686.26000 AOA
5 SGD3,431.30000 AOA
10 SGD6,862.60000 AOA
20 SGD13,725.20000 AOA
50 SGD34,313.00000 AOA
100 SGD68,626.00000 AOA
250 SGD171,565.00000 AOA
500 SGD343,130.00000 AOA
1000 SGD686,260.00000 AOA
2000 SGD1,372,520.00000 AOA
5000 SGD3,431,300.00000 AOA
10000 SGD6,862,600.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Singapore Dollar
1 AOA0.00146 SGD
5 AOA0.00729 SGD
10 AOA0.01457 SGD
20 AOA0.02914 SGD
50 AOA0.07286 SGD
100 AOA0.14572 SGD
250 AOA0.36429 SGD
500 AOA0.72859 SGD
1000 AOA1.45717 SGD
2000 AOA2.91434 SGD
5000 AOA7.28585 SGD
10000 AOA14.57170 SGD