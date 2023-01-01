250 Angolan kwanzas to Singapore dollars

Convert AOA to SGD at the real exchange rate

250 aoa
0.41 sgd

1.00000 AOA = 0.00164 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:32 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

AOA to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 SGD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86591.049387.28821.433921.647250.9635518.4672
1GBP1.1548711.2119100.8141.656121.902511.1127721.3288
1USD0.9530.825151183.18711.366551.569860.918217.5995
1INR0.01145630.009919210.012021110.01642740.01887140.01103780.211565

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanzas

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Singapore Dollar
1 AOA0.00164 SGD
5 AOA0.00822 SGD
10 AOA0.01645 SGD
20 AOA0.03289 SGD
50 AOA0.08223 SGD
100 AOA0.16445 SGD
250 AOA0.41113 SGD
500 AOA0.82226 SGD
1000 AOA1.64451 SGD
2000 AOA3.28902 SGD
5000 AOA8.22255 SGD
10000 AOA16.44510 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 SGD608.08500 AOA
5 SGD3040.42500 AOA
10 SGD6080.85000 AOA
20 SGD12161.70000 AOA
50 SGD30404.25000 AOA
100 SGD60808.50000 AOA
250 SGD152021.25000 AOA
500 SGD304042.50000 AOA
1000 SGD608085.00000 AOA
2000 SGD1216170.00000 AOA
5000 SGD3040425.00000 AOA
10000 SGD6080850.00000 AOA